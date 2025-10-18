District-level teachers’ conclave concludes in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The 3-day district-level Teachers Conclave on Pedagogical Leadership and Innovation organized by DIET Tinsukia in collaboration with SCERT Assam in Gopalchandra Rabichandra Natya Mandir, Tinsukia, concluded on Thursday. The event was aimed to provide a platform for teachers to showcase their innovative pedagogical activities and share their experiences from the practical field.

The programme commenced with a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer, Zubeen Garg, through gestures of respect and reminiscence. The conclave was inaugurated by Dr Dipawoli Kurmi, Assistant Commissioner of Tinsukia, in the presence of esteemed guests and participants.

Sansita Gogoi, Principal of DIET Tinsukia, delivered the welcome address highlighting the significance of the conclave in promoting pedagogical leadership and innovation.

Prof Madan Mohan Sarma, former Professor and Acting Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, delivered the keynote address, sharing his insights on pedagogical innovation and language education. A TLM Exhibition stall was also set up by the trainees of DIET, Tinsukia.

