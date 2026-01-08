District Press Accreditation Committee meets at Udalguri Deputy Commissioner office

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The district-level Press Accreditation/Recognition Committee (PAC) meeting was held on Tuesday in the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Udalguri, to scrutinize and evaluate applications submitted by press correspondents from different parts of the district. The meeting was chaired by Pulak Patgiri, Deputy Commissioner, Udalguri, and Chairman of the Press Accreditation Committee. The session focused on a careful, impartial, and systematic examination of application forms, with emphasis on maintaining transparency and adherence to prescribed norms.

Also present at the meeting were Phulkan Narzary, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Member of the Committee, Bigrai Basumatary, District Information & Public Relations Officer, Udalguri, and Member Secretary, PAC, and Gunajit Das, Member, PAC. Officials and staff of the District Information & Public Relations Office (DIPRO), Udalguri, actively participated in the proceedings and extended full cooperation.

Also Read: APCU Udalguri committee submits memorandum to Deputy Commissioner