53rd foundation day of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS) observed in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The 53rd foundation day of the Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS), a premier literary organization representing the Nepali-speaking community of Assam, was observed at Tarapati Upadhyaya Sahitya Bhawan in Udalguri on January 4.

The programme began with the hoisting of the ANSS flag by its President, Dr Chintamoni Sarmah. Floral tributes were paid to eminent literary and cultural icons including Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg, Bihuram Boro, Bodofa UN Brahma, Tarapati Upadhyaya, Haribhakta Katuwal, and Chandra Mohan Chhetri. The tribute ceremony was led by Tilak Sarmah, Secretary General of the central committee of ANSS. The open session, presided over by Dr Chintamoni Sarmah, was addressed by Assam Cabinet Minister Charan Boro, along with BTC MCLAs Nandalal Rana Magar and Ajay Kumar Hazarika, among others.

The guests were formally welcomed by members of the Mahila Prakosth of the Udalguri district committee of ANSS through a choral presentation. Earlier, the third executive meeting of the organization was held on January 3 and continued on the morning of January 4. The celebrations concluded with a multilingual poets’ meet, where 76 poets representing different languages recited their compositions.

