District Social Welfare Department, Lakhimpur Leads Awareness Programme on International Day Against Drug Abuse

LAKHIMPUR: To mark the significance of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a series of initiatives under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was taken by District Social Welfare Department, Lakhimpur in order to sensitize the public about the ill effects of substance abuse.

As part of the initiatives, an awareness programme was organized at Khora Higher Secondary School in collaboration with the district administration and Khora Pathar Sanmilito Yuva Samaj (IRCA), Bihpuria. The meeting was attended by Students, Faculty member of the School, School Management Committee members, officials from DSWO Lakhimpur , Medical Officer (Bihpuria), officials from Khora Pathar Sanmilito Yuva Samaj. The programme started with an awareness rally by the students and officials.

The students were sensitized about how various biological, psychological and social factors leads individual to substance abuse. Overview of the concepts like drug tolerance, dependency and withdrawal symptoms were also discussed by the Medical Officers. Officials from DSW apprised the participants about Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, its objectives and about the toll free number 14446. In addition to these activities such as miking, pledge against substance abuse by all the government departments, schools, rehabilitation centres, awareness rally by ICDS Projects of the district, slogan writing competition were undertaken by the department to observe the event.

