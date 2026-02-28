District Task Force reviews preparedness for HPV vaccination programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 1st District Task Force (DTF) meeting on HPV vaccination was held on Thursday at the DC Conference Hall, Kokrajhar, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty to review preparedness for the upcoming Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination programme in the district. The meeting featured a detailed PowerPoint presentation by Dr D Bhowal, District Immunization Officer (DIO), Kokrajhar, followed by a block-wise review of preparedness and logistical arrangements. The DIO apprised the house of the Government of India’s initiative to provide free HPV vaccination to all 14-year-old girls to prevent cervical cancer, which is the fourth most common cancer among women globally and the second most common in India. He informed that under the programme, Gardasil-4 (quadrivalent) vaccine will be administered free of cost to eligible 14-year-old girls, primarily Aadhaar card holders, for an initial period of three months following the launch, which may be extended based on response and coverage. A medical officer will be present at each vaccination session site, certificates issued post-vaccination, and the left index finger of each vaccinated beneficiary marked to ensure proper identification and monitoring. The district commissioner emphasized that the HPV vaccination drive was a crucial women-centric public health initiative and urged all stakeholders to ensure maximum coverage. He stressed that social stigma must not hinder participation and suggested collaboration with Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) to widen outreach and community awareness.

