District-wide Disaster Management drills in Bongaigaon schools on Oct 29

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: District-wide mock disaster management drills will be held in 81 schools of Bongaigaon on October 29, organized by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to train students on earthquake and fire safety measures.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by ADC and DDMA CEO Nirmali Boruah at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Officials from the fire and emergency services, education department, and disaster management volunteers attended the meeting.

A total of 81 volunteers will conduct the drills, with nodal teachers guiding students and staff on how to respond safely during such emergencies.

