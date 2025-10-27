Chhath Puja in Bongaigaon to be observed with tributes to Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Purbottar Bihari Parishad, Bongaigaon, is set to celebrate Chhath Puja at the Bongaigaon Walking Zone. President and Secretary Ray Ranjit Singh and Rajesh Ray informed that although the puja would be held with religious devotion, celebrations would be subdued this year in memory of the Late singer, Zubeen Garg. “We will observe the rituals of Chhath Puja but refrain from grand arrangements as a mark of respect to Zubeen Garg,” they said, appealing for the cooperation of all devotees.

Meanwhile, the Dangtal Kujia River Chhath Puja committee has also completed its preparations. The committee members announced that they, too, would observe the festival with solemnity and skip all cultural programmes, limiting the event to traditional rituals in tribute to the beloved artiste.

Also Read: Guwahati: Safety & security bandobast in Brahmaputra ghats for Chhath Puja