DMC Conducts Eviction Drive at AMCH Campus to Remove Unauthorised Shops

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) conducted an inspection and eviction drive at the Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) campus on Thursday evening to remove unauthorised shops and ensure compliance with hygiene and sanitation standards. Led by DMC Commissioner Shivani Jerngal, the civic body’s enforcement team dismantled multiple illegal makeshift shops and eateries that had encroached upon the hospital premises. During the drive, several unauthorised establishments were identified, and serious hygiene violations were detected, including the storage of food items inside a bathroom.

The DMC issued a stern warning to all commercial vendors to strictly adhere to municipal sanitation guidelines. “Strict action will continue against violators to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for all,” a DMC official said.

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