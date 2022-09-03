'Do This, or Else….': Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Issues 3-Month Ultimatum to Rehab Centres

GUWAHATI: Shocked by the deplorable condition of a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati city, Assam's Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pijush Hazarika today issued a 3 month ultimatum to rehabilitation centres to get their act together.



"If they (rehabilitation centres) do not clean out their act by the first week of December, we will check them individually and close them down. Owners of each and every rehabilitation centre in Assam have to follow these guidelines", Hazarika said addressing media, adding that "doctors' thorough check-up must also arranged."

Each person should be allotted a space of 50 square feet, even though government guidelines state that it must be 60 feet,' said Hazarika, adding that no more than 7 residents should be made to use a single toilet.

"If for instance, a 35 people, they must have a minimum of 5 toilets. They will not be allowed to keep 35 people with 2 toilets,' Hazarika explained further.

Today, a team representing the Assam Government headed by Minister Hazarika met owners of 60-odd rehabilitation centres in Guwahati to

The State government has also formed a Committee comprising owners of rehabilitation centres and State Government officials who will come up with SoPs to streamline the functioning of these centres and prevent the inmates from "relapsing."

Earlier this week, Minister Hazarika paid a sudden visit to a private rehabilitation centre in Guwahati and warned the owners of strict action after noticing its allegedly deplorable condition.

Taken aback by the lack of basic facilities for the inmates of the rehabilitation centre, namely Peace Wellness Foundation, Hazarika further noticed that there were no healthcare facilities available at the centre.

Subsequently, the minister directed the joint director of health services to conduct a health check-up of the inmates at the earliest.

Moreover, the Minister also asked the local administration to investigate rumours of a drug racket being run out of the rehabilitation centre.

