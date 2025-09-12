Doctors at Bhergaon save youth bitten by snake

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: A 25-year-old youth had a narrow escape after being bitten by a venomous cobra snake at Bhergaon in Udalguri district on Tuesday afternoon. Sources said that the victim was rushed to the Bhergaon Model Hospital immediately after the incident. The doctors on duty, Dr Burhauddin Ahmed and Dr Nabanita Borah, administered timely treatment and managed to save his life. Though out of danger, he has been kept under medical observation. It may be mentioned that over the past six months, the Bhergaon Model Hospital has earned appreciation from the local populace for its prompt response in handling snake bite cases. Doctors Dr Rupan Sarkar and Dr Sanjeev Das of the same hospital have also been instrumental in saving the lives of several such patients. The conscious citizens have exhorted the National Health Mission Assam for providing necessary supply of anti-venom injection and drugs to each and every healthcare facilities of Udalguri district particularly Tangla Community Health Centre which serves a large population of the greater Tangla area.

