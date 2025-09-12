Assam News

Paid Holiday Declared on Sept 22 for Bodoland Election

A paid holiday on September 22 has been declared on account of Bodoland Territorial Council Election, 2025.
Bodoland Election
Published on

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A paid holiday on September 22 has been declared on account of Bodoland Territorial Council Election, 2025. As per order, the paid holiday will be enforced in all factories, plantations (including tea plantations), shops and commercial establishments, establishments of amusement, contractor establishments, firms and such other industries/workshops, commercials & business establishments, and banking institutions, etc.

Also Read: Officer-in-Charge of Golakganj Police Station Suspended; Gauripur OC Placed in Reserve

Also Watch:

Paid holiday
Bodoland Election

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com