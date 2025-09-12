Paid Holiday Declared on Sept 22 for Bodoland Election

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A paid holiday on September 22 has been declared on account of Bodoland Territorial Council Election, 2025. As per order, the paid holiday will be enforced in all factories, plantations (including tea plantations), shops and commercial establishments, establishments of amusement, contractor establishments, firms and such other industries/workshops, commercials & business establishments, and banking institutions, etc.

