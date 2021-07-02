Doctors' Day observed in Demow Model Hospital- CUM-CHC and Sivasagar Civil Hospital

A CORRESPONDENT



DEMOW: Doctors' Day was observed in Demow Model Hospital- CUM-CHC and Sivasagar Civil Hospital on Thursday.

The doctors, nurses and other staff of Demow Model Hospital-CUM-CHC lit earthen lamps and observed one-minute silence for all the health workers who had died in the COVID battle.

On other hand, the Assam Medical Service Association (AMSA), Sivasagar unit observed the National Doctors' Day in Sivasagar Civil Hospital centrally on Thursday. On the occasion Dr Shyamanta Madhab Sarma, Joint Director of Health Services, Sivasagar lit the earthen lamp and after that a one- minute silence was observed.

In the programme, Dr.Saurav Gogoi, Superintendent of Sivasagar Civil Hospital, Dr.Uday Aditya Rajkhowa, president of Assam Medical Service Association (AMSA), Sivasagar unit as well as District Tuberculosis Officer, and other dignitaries were present.

Also Read: Dismal doctor-patient relationship continues in Assam



