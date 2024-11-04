Doctor’s Role Essential to Build Scientific Temper in Society: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, widely interacted with the student community as he attended the 78th Foundation Day of Assam Medical College and Hospital as well as the 62nd Foundation Day of Dibru College as the Chief Guest on Sunday.

Sonowal highlighted the role that the PM Narendra Modi led government played to revamp the education sector of the country, which has put India on track to be ‘Viswa Guru.’

Speaking to the young minds of Assam Medical College, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “The role played by any doctor is crucial to building scientific temperament in the society. It is a matter of immense pride that the rich legacy of the Assam Medical College is in the safe hands of all of you to further this temperament while enriching the lives of people, both physically as well as mentally. The prowess of the medical community as well as that of our scientists proved essential to thwart the threat that COVID posed. While the vaccination healed people, the selfless service by doctors in the community proved crucial to healing the community. Today, the talent of doctors in India is top-notch when it comes to clinical excellence. The rapid growth of medical tourism is a testament to this. While we excel at contemporary medicine practice, our age-old traditional medicinal systems have proven effects on healing the health and mind. India’s biggest soft power export to the world is yoga, which has been healing the health and mind of all of humanity. Today, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are integrating the best of traditional medicine with that of modern medicine in order to provide a holistic treatment and provide for complete wellbeing. The legacy of Assam Medical College must be honed to support our talent pool to become world-class doctors and researchers. Apart from the Government of Assam’s commitment of Rs 300 crore to improve the infrastructure, as a MP of Dibrugarh LSC, I shall definitely add to this in order to elevate the prowess of AMC as a leading centre of care and healing in the region. AMC is the pride of Dibrugarh, the pride of Assam and the pride of the Northeast. You shall continue to inspire generations and heal humanity.”

The event at AMC was also attended by Bimal Borah, Minister, Government of Assam; Rameswar Teli, MP of Rajya Sabha; Bolin Chetia, MLA of Sadiya LAC; Dr. Saikat Patra, Mayor, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC); Prof. Sanjeev Kakati, Principal, AMC; Dr. Reema Nath, Vice Principal, AMC, along with Arun Jyoti, CEM of Moran Autonomous Council; Indra Gogoi, Vice Chairman, Assam Gas Company Limited; Ujjwal Kashyap, District President, BJP Dibrugarh; and other dignitaries.

The Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, also attended the 62nd Foundation Day Celebration of Dibru College here today. It was founded with the support of the public, and eventually it became a pioneering college of the region, receiving top honours from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Sonowal also offered floral tributes to the founding principal of the college, Bharat Narayan Jamowar, as well as Vice Principal Nanda Lal Borgohain here today.

Speaking at this event, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The 21st century is one of competition, and we must participate to reach success with dignity. Dibru College is here to prepare you for that challenge. Students from across the Northeast are studying here, and it has been training & honing the human resources contributing handsomely to the cause of nation building. You all should be thankful for that. My appeal to students today is to focus on building yourselves. There is no shortcut to success—you must work hard on your character and discipline. Our dynamic PM, Narendra Modi ji, works tirelessly for the nation, not just as a leader but as someone fully immersed in serving the country. May you find a role model in his life!”

