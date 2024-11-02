Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visits Kali Puja mandaps in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: The Union Minister & MP from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal, visited multiple Kali Puja mandaps as he worshipped Goddess Maa Kali located near Daily Bazaar and New Market, for the overall well-being of the community. On the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “In Sanatana culture, the greatness and spiritual essence of Goddess Maa Kali have inspired the faithful for generations. May Maa’s blessings dispel all negativity and darkness from our society, bringing light into the lives of everyone. On this auspicious occasion of Kali Puja, I pray for this and seek to follow in the footsteps of Maa Kali.”

Sarbananda Sonowal was joined by the Assam Government Minister Sanjay Kishan, the MP of Rajya Sabha, Rameshwar Teli, the Chairman of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation Rituparna Barua, the Chairman of the Assam State Housing Board, Pulak Gohain, the Chairman of Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited, Bikul Deka, and the Chairman of the Tinsukia Development Authority Kajal Gohain. Also among the dignitaries was Tinsukia district BJP president Kushkant Bora, stated a press release.

