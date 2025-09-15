Docu-Fiction Film Festival to Celebrate Unity and Culture from Sept 19 in Guwahati

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Guided by the philosophy of ‘Mata Bhumih Putro’ham Prithivya’ (The Earth is my mother, and I am her son), Seemanta Chetana Manch Purvottar has initiated a unique new step—using films and cultural narratives to awaken a sense of unity and belonging. Under the banner of SOUL (Stories of Unity, Land & Culture), it has launched the first Docu-Fiction Film Festival, to be held on September 19, 20, and 21 at Jyoti Chitraban, Guwahati. With the cooperation of the Assam Government, eminent filmmakers, and cultural personalities, this three-day festival will showcase thought-provoking short documentaries and docu-fictions rooted in land, tradition, and culture. Many filmmakers have already registered to participate, a source of the manch said.

Talking to The Sentinel, the Coordinator of All India Simanta Chetana Manch, Pradipan, said, “We warmly invite all citizens to attend this festival, join hands in celebrating unity, and strengthen the spirit of national integrity.”

