Assam Government Sets Rules for Creation and Abolition of Positions

Rationalization of posts

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a significant move aimed at optimising human resources and enhancing administrative efficiency, the Assam Government’s Finance (SIU) Department has issued an executive order mandating the rationalisation of posts across all administrative departments and Sixth Schedule Areas. This directive emphasises the abolition of redundant positions and introduces stringent new guidelines for the conditional creation of new posts with immediate effect.

The executive order outlines a three-pronged approach to streamline government workforce management:

(i) Identification and abolition of redundant posts: All senior-most secretaries of administrative departments and principal secretaries of autonomous district councils are now required to conduct periodic reviews to identify and abolish non-essential posts. Departments concerned must take immediate steps to abolish identified redundant posts in consultation with the Finance Department, providing detailed justification and post-wise data.

(ii) Conditional creation of new posts: A major shift in policy dictates that any proposal for the creation of new posts via the FinAssam Portal must be accompanied by a proposal for the abolition of an equal number of redundant posts. Finance Department concurrence for new posts will only be granted on a strict one-to-one substitution basis.

(iii) Exception handling: In cases where a department, after thorough analysis, deems the abolition of a specific post unfeasible, the senior-most secretary must explicitly state this in the post creation proposal, providing adequate justification when forwarding it to the Finance Department.

(iv) Emphasis on efficiency and fiscal prudence: This executive order underscores the government’s commitment to optimal utilisation of human resources and promoting economy and efficiency in expenditure, a need consistently emphasised by the Government of Assam. The move addresses the observed failure of several departments to assess and abolish non-essential posts despite previous instructions, leading to the continued existence of redundant positions.

