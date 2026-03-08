Basanta Milan Utsav celebrated with vibrant cultural performances at RTU in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A cultural programme titled "Basanta Milan Utsav" was celebrated on Saturday at the open stage of the Botanical Garden of Srimanta Sankardeva Campus of Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU). The event was organized jointly by the university and the Minority Linguistic Development Board, continuing the tradition of celebrating the festival every year.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by RTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Manabendra Dutta Choudhury and Board Chairman Shiladitya Dev, followed by welcome addresses. The inaugural song Hori Gaan was presented by Sujan Das and Ashirbani Kar. The event featured a series of cultural performances including Bhor Taal Nritya by a group led by Bokul Borah, Brajer Holi, Barpetia Holi Dance, Manipuri Dance, Dimasa Dance, Karbi Dance, and Sattriya Dance by RTU students.

