Doomdooma: Birsa Munda’s statue unveiled on his 150th birth anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: A newly-installed statue of iconic tribal freedom fighter Bir Birsa Munda was unveiled on Sunday at the entrance of Beesakopie tea estate in the Doomdooma co-district, marking his 150th birth anniversary, celebrated nationwide as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. The Assam Government installed the statue through the Doomdooma co-district administration.

Dilip Saikia, MP from Mangaldoi and President of the Assam Pradesh BJP, inaugurated the statue erected along National Highway 37. In his speech, Saikia paid glowing tributes to Birsa Munda’s contributions to India’s struggle for independence and urged the younger generation to follow his ideals.

Addressing the gathering, local MLA and Cabinet Minister for Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare, Rupesh Gowala, recalled Birsa Munda’s fight not only against British rule but also against social evils such as superstition, blind beliefs, and substance abuse within tribal societies. Removing these ills from the tea tribe and Adivasi communities would be the most fitting tribute to the revered leader, he said.

Gowala added that the statue was installed using funds from the State Government’s Untied Fund, and that if the Beesakopie tea estate management allocated additional land, the site would be developed into a park named after Birsa Munda.

Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah and Padma Shri awardee and Jhumair exponent Dulal Manki also addressed the function.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner of Doomdooma co-district Sudip Gogoi delivered the welcome address. Doomdooma Municipal Board Ward Commissioner Nayan Deka anchored the programme, which was attended by Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Rituparna Baruah, Assam Housing Board Chairman Pulak Gohain, Tinsukia Zilla Parishad Chairperson Bhadeshwar Moran, Doomdooma Municipal Board Chairperson Kanta Bhattacharjee, Moran Autonomous Council CEM Arunjyoti Moran, BJP leader Lakhya Konwar, leaders of ATTSA and AASAA, estate officials, and other dignitaries. Colourful cultural performances by tea tribes and Adivasi troupes added vibrancy to the celebration.

Later, BJP State President Dilip Saikia inaugurated a new party office at Doomdooma town and attended a major joining ceremony where over a hundred workers and office-bearers from various other political parties and organizations formally joined the BJP. Those who joined included Rahul Tanti, son of former Labour Minister of Assam Dileswar Tanti, former Doomdooma Municipal Board chairperson Trishna Das Chetia, as well as members of AASAA, the Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti, the Tea Garden Labour Union, and several other groups.

