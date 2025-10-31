CM Sarma Announces Rs.200 Cr Development Package for Doomdooma; Distributes Checks to 13,822 Women Entrepreneurs

Doomdooma: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday distributed checks worth Rs.10,000 each to 13,822 beneficiaries under the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, aimed at promoting women’s entrepreneurship and financial self-reliance. The event, organised by the district administration at Rupai Higher Secondary School playground, witnessed the presence of MP Pradan Baruah, MLAs Sanjay Kishan, Suren Phukan, Balin Chetia and Rupesh Gohain.

In a major announcement, the Chief Minister also declared a Rs.200 crore development package for the Doomdooma constituency, covering projects such as roads, bridges and schools. He further assured that tea garden workers living in line houses would soon receive land ownership pattas, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the tea community.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said the government’s priority is inclusive growth and empowerment at the grassroots. His speech, however, also carried strong political undertones with clear indications that the ruling BJP has begun preparations for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.