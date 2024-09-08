Tezpur University and SHoDH Organized Two-Day Conference on "Resurgent Bharat: Insights from Northeast"

Tezpur: Tezpur University (TU) in collaboration with Students for Holistic Development of Humanity (SHoDH) kick started a two-day conference titled, “Resurgent Bharat: Insights from Northeast on Saturday. The conference brought together scholars, academicians, policymakers, and thought leaders to discuss and explore the unique contributions and perspectives of Northeast India in the context of a resurgent nation.

The event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of TU, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh. Other distinguished guests present on the occasion were Dr. Rita Moni Baishya, Associate Professor, Department of Hindi, Gauhati University, Rahul Rana, student leader and activist from Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Arjun Anand national Convenor of students for SHoDH and Swathi Chintala convenor of Northeast universities workshop.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Prof. Singh in his address focussed on the development story of the Northeast. “A resurgent Bharat is not possible without the development and prosperity of Northeast,” he said. The Vice Chancellor, however, noted that the region is unique, and its potential can only be harnessed through concerted efforts that address the unique challenges faced by the region. Prof Singh emphasized the importance of education in bringing transformation.

Dr. Rita Moni Baishya spoke on the historical significance of Northeast India in shaping the country’s identity. She said that saint-scholar & reformer Srimanta Sankardev envisioned a united Bharat with cultural integration.

Ashish Chauhan, National Organising Secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) speaking on the topic “Idea of Bharat” explained India’s richness in wisdom, with a heritage deeply rooted in ancient traditions, philosophies, and knowledge systems.

Explaining the topic “Narrative” Social Activist Sunil Mohanty said that narratives are ideas always controlled by those who are powerful. Therefore, British had created their own narratives to suit their interest. Calling Northeast an integral part of India, he said that scriptures like Mahabharata, Ramayana has several mentions of Northeast.

The conference was attended by students from Nagaland University, Manipur University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram University, Tripura University, Cotton University and Gauhati University. A series of panel discussions and interactive sessions covering a wide range of topics shall be discussed in the next two days.

