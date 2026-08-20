Mazbat Lekhika Samaroh Samiti holds annual meet with daylong literary and cultural programme

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The annual meeting of the Mazbat Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, under the Udalguri district unit of the Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, was held at the organisation's office in Mazbat on August 18 with a daylong programme featuring literary and cultural activities.

The programme began at 8 am with the hoisting of the organisational flag, followed by a tribute ceremony at 8:30 am. The open session commenced at 3:30 pm under the presidency of Sharadi Acharya, President of the Mazbat Lekhika Samaroh Samiti.

Renu Barua, Minati Kakati Bhuyan, Anita Bhuyan, Binu Sarma, and Minati Patowary addressed the gathering on the occasion. Rita Devi, Secretary of the Mazbat Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, presented the annual report of the organisation and conducted the proceedings of the meeting.

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