Doomdooma Namghar Samiti Celebrates 576th Birth Anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: The 576th birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev was observed by Doomdooma Namghar Samiti with a three-day long programme. The programme got underway on October 13 with Usha Kirtan followed by hoisting of religious flag by President Mrigen Saikia. The highlights of the other programmes of the day were Nam-Prasanga by male and female devotees in the morning, lighting of earthen lamps in Namghar premises and in the houses of the devotees. Thereafter, a competition on Borgeet was held in two groups among the students.

On October 14, Dihanam competition was held among the women. Towards the evening Xatriya dance competition was held in two groups, where more than 50 competitors from Rupaisiding, Doomdooma and Kakapather took part.

The main attraction of the concluding day i.e. October 15 was a spectacular march with Bhagawat yatra along the main thoroughfare of the town. The people took blessings by kneeling down and bowing heads with folded hands before the Bhagawat - the main religious book of Vaishnavism after stretching a gamocha on the ground. At night a Bhowna “Kuru Sandhya” was presented by the local artists. A quiz competition was also held among the students in two groups.

