Doomdooma: Notary public advocate Vashistha Kumar Singh passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Notary Public Advocate Vashistha Kumar Singh (66 years), a resident of Daily Bazar, died in the wee hours of Saturday night while being taken to Dibrugarh for treatment.

He was a religious person loved by one and all because of his amiable nature. He was a member of the Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samiti (DAPANMS), executive committee member of Doomdooma Satadol Sakha Xahitya Xabha (DSSXX). However, his desire to become a life member of Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) remained unfulfilled because of his untimely death. He was also known for offering services pro bono and even in the case of DAPANMS, he never accepted a penny.

He is survived by his wife and a son Binayak who works as a physician under the State Government. His death has cast a pall of gloom and was widely mourned by the Tinsukia Bar Association, DAPANMS, DSSXX Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, Doomdooma Senior Citizens Association, Assam Science Society, Doomdooma branch, Ellora Vigyan Mancha, Doomdooma branch, Hanuman Mandir Samiti, Hindustani Durga Puja Samiti, Bhojpuri Yuva-Chatra Parishad, Doomdooma Bangiya Durgabari, Marwari Panchayati Bhaban, Doomdooma Traders Association, Doomdooma Nagara Nam Sangha, and others.

He was cremated at Doomdooma Smashan Ghat on Saturday.

