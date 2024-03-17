Doomdooma: Senior citizen Soneswar Nath passes away

DOOMDOMA: Soneswar Nath (81), a former resident of Azad Road, Doomdooma and currently, a resident of Rupai Jonaki Road, passed away on Friday morning at his residence. Nath, a former employee of the Assam State Electricity Board (now Assam Power Distribution Company Limited) department was one of the founders of Doomdooma Namghar. He was a native of Charing Haflooting Napam in Sivasagar district. The deceased is survived by his son Saranga (Sanju) Nath, son-in-law, and grandchildren. He is a member of the Doomdooma Electricity Department Employees Council. His death was condoled by Lachit Nagar Namghar, Pinaki Natya Vidyalaya, Aikyam, Rupai Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Anam Natya Group, Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samiti, Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha and Dumduma Press Club.

