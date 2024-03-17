Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav inspects several developmental projects

SIVASAAR: Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav undertook a visit to different areas in the district to oversee the progress of works being carried out on several development projects recently. In his visit, the commissioner visited the drinking water supply scheme at Nowjan Garhmur under Public Health Engineering Department, Sivasagar division. During the visit, he exchanged views and monitored the availability of door to door drinking water connection with the beneficiaries under the scheme and declared it as ‘Har Ghar Jal Gaon’ in presence of the beneficiaries and others.

Later, the District Commissioner along with the members of the Managing Committee constituted for the management of Rajabari Tea Estate, visited the tea estate and interacted with the workers to take stock of their problems.

The District Commissioner also visited the Piyoli Phukan Stadium. A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner who is also the Chairman of Piyoli Phukan Stadium Construction Committee to take stock of the progress in the development works of the stadium. The meeting was also attended by president of Sivasagar Sports Association Punaram Mili, general secretary Manoj Kumar Bhagawati, assistant general secretary Sarat Hazarika and officials of the PWD (Building) department.

