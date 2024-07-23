Doomdooma's Nritya Bharati Hosts 10-Day Ankiya Nat Workshop Starting From July 9

DOOMDOOMA: “Nritya Bharati” a dance school situated at Doomdooma, organized a 10-day workshop on Ankiya Nat from July 9. The workshop was conducted by Mukunda Saikia Borbayon of North Kamalabari Xatra and recipient of Ustad Bismillah Khan Youth Award of the Government of India. At the end of the workshop, two Ankiya Nataks of Srimanta Sankardev and Sri Madhabdev were staged by the trainees of the workshop on Friday at “Kallol” auditorium of Doomdooma College.

The programme was inaugurated by the directors of Rangatirtha Dance School, Arunima Saikia and Indrani Goswami, Borbayon Mukunda Saikia and others by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The event was also attended by noted Assamese poet and writer Dr Aruna Gogoi Baruah, writer Sarat Chandra Chiring Phukan, Anju Hatibaruah and others. Around 50 children from four centres under Nritya Bharati who took part in the workshop, presented their programmes which were witnessed by over 200 people. The principal of Nritya Bharati Tridib Kakoti and other members of the institution Jitu Dutta, Kankan Jyoti Saikia, Bitupan Sonowal and Kashmiri Borah extended full support in organising the workshop and its concluding function.

