Simanta Chetana Manch Annual Convention Held Near India-Bangladesh Border in Dhubri

DHUBRI: The annual convention of Simanta Chetana Manch, Purvottar was held at Ranpagli M.V. School premises close to India-Bangladesh border of Dhubri district on Sunday.

The event was attended by the patrons of the Manch of Northeast including the chief patron, Pradipan, chairperson of the Northeast Committee of the Manch, Dr Pratima Niogi, State Organizational secretary, Bablu Roy, along with members from seven sectors of Dhubri district and three of Dhubri Nagar sectors.

The convention reviewed last year’s report and discussed plans for upcoming activities in the border districts of Assam and Northeast.

In the convention, thread bare discussions regarding the state convention of the Simanta Chetana Manch also took place, which is to be held on July 27 and July 28 at Dangtol College of Chirang district.

