‘Doors open for Amiyo Kanti’: APCC president Bhupen Bora

Silchar: Hinting that Amiyo Kanti Das, who resigned from the BJP after being denied nomination for the ensuing bye-election in Dholai, the APCC president Bhupen Bora said, doors of the Congress were open for him. Bora along with CLP leader Debobrata Saikia arrived at Silchar on Monday to accompany the party candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha who would file his nomination on Tuesday. Speaking with the mediapersons, Bora said, the district president Abhijit Paul had already made contact with Amiyo Kanti and welcomed him to the Congress. “Amiyo Kanti Das has been betrayed by the BJP and we welcome him to our party. We will accord the honour he actually deserves,” Bora said.

Amiyo Kanti Das, a veteran saffron brigade face had resigned from the primary membership of the BJP on Saturday after he was denied the nomination. Amiyo Kanti openly attacked the local MP Parimal Suklabaidya saying that the latter had conspired against him. Further Amiyo Kanti alleged that the BJP had lost his ideology in recent times. State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Cachar’s Guardian Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah had reportedly talked to Amiyo Kanti over phone and requested him to rethink his decision. The dissident leader, on the contrary, declared that he would contest the bye-election as an independent candidate and the BJP would come down in the third position. In this backdrop, the Congress had landed in the picture with an open appeal to Amiyo Kanti to join the party.

Meanwhile, Bhupen Bora and Debobrata Saikia on Monday lambasted the BJP government for its alleged negligence towards the Barak Valley. They pointed fingers at Suklabaidya too alleging that in spite of being a cabinet minister for two consecutive terms, he had done nothing for Dholai, the constituency which had always supported him since 1991. Bora said, they were absolutely confident of regaining the Dholai seat which had sent Dhrubajyoti’s father late Digendra Purkayastha to the state Assembly twice in the past.

