Doubtful people 'prevent' indigenous people from farming at Lale Tapu, Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A group of suspected people prevented indigenous people from doing agricultural works at Lale Tapu in the north part of Jamugurihat on Monday.

According to information, a group of unemployed youths of Madhya Chilabandha GaonPanchayat who were ploughing in the already evicted land, were prevented from doing their agri works by a group of doubtful people on Monday morning. But when they informed Jamuguri police about the incident, the miscreants fled away to the other bank of the River JiyaBharali on a boat.

Notably, the Sonitpur district administration had evicted nearly 538 doubtful families from LaleTapu area in the month of February this year. Later on, the encroached land was distributed amongst the self-help groups of Jamugurihat area. The doubtful people had tried to build houses again in the evicted land. Jamugurihat police reached the incident site and destroyed the illegal houses that were built there.

Reacting to this, Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika said, "I will not give an inch of land in my constituency to illegal encroachers and suspected people. I will never tolerate the threat of doubtful people. I will take necessary action against such miscreants with the help of administration."

Also Watch: 'It was either die or surrender situation': Surrendered ULFI (I) Dy chief Drishti Asom

Also Read: In recognition of good work, CM Sarbananda Sonowal presents P&RD Awards