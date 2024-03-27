Doul Festival: Devotees throng Barpeta Xatra

Barpeta: The vibrant celebrations of “Suweri” concluded at historic Barpeta Xatra, resonating with spiritual fervour and traditional customs. Marking the last day of the Doul Festival dedicated to Lord Krishna, thousands of devotees gathered here at the revered Barpeta Xatra which was established by Mahapurush Sri Sri Madhabdeva, a great disciple of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

The day started with the regular prayers, with Deka Xatriya of Barpeta Xatra leading the rituals by sprinkling ‘faku’. This ritualistic gesture symbolizes reverence and devotion towards the divine entities, embodying the essence of Xattriya culture.

As the day drew to a close, echoes of devotional hymns resonated through the air, carrying the spirit of “Suweri” beyond the confines of Barpeta Xatra, uniting devotees in a celebration of faith and tradition.

