Assam: Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express stoppage awarded at Rangiya junction

TEZPUR: A long standing demand of the people of greater Rangiya and Nalbari area for a stoppage of Rajdhani Exprees (Dibrugarh-New Delhi) train no 12423/12424 at Rangiya junction has at last being approved.

Rajdhani Express train ( Dibrugarh-New Delhi) will now stop for 2 minutes in both the direction at Rangiya railway station. Various organizations of the district including Assam freedom fighter association, senior citizens, Journalist Union, Traders’ Body and the public have been demanding the stoppage of Rajdhani Express, one of the fastest passenger trains in the country since a long time.

Various social, student, and commercial organizations, as well as print and electronic media outlets, have embraced the Indian Railways’ decision to include a stop for the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Rangiya station. This move fulfills a long standing demand of the local community in this region.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authority for providing a stoppage at Rangiya junction for the benefit of the people of Rangiya, Baihata chariali and Nalbari at large,” stated BrajenTalukdar, President of the Nalbari district journalist union.

According to official sources, Rangiya serves as a crucial hub for travelers not only within the Kamrup state but also for those heading towards Bhutan. There has been significant demand from the Army Headquarters in Tezpur, as well as Cantonment areas like Missamari, Tawang, and Bomdila, for the inclusion of a stoppage for train 12424/12423 at Rangiya station. This location is deemed the nearest and most convenient for passengers to catch the Rajdhani Express. Additionally, sources also mentioned that passengers traveling from Dekargaon, Naharlagun, Lakhimpur, and Murkongselek currently can utilize the Intercity Express, which provides improved connectivity for them to board the Rajdhani Express at Rangiya station.

Also Read: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal files nomination from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency

Also Watch: