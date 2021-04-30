'Doul Griha' of Ganak Kuchi Xatra damaged in a massive earthquake in Barpeta

A CORRESPONDENT



BARPETA: The massive earthquake on Wednesday which measured 6.4 on the Richter scale damaged the Doul Griha of Ganak Kuchi Xatra which was established by Mahapurush Sri Sri Madhabdeva and is about 550 years old.

There was a huge crack in the Doul Griha and it had titled by about one foot. Due to the pandemic, the main gate of the Xatra is closed and hence the committee members came to know about the damage on Thursday morning. It was informed to the Barpeta district administration. The district administration will assess the damage and send the report to the State Government.

