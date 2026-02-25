Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan inaugurated; Minister Ashok Singhal lauds ASHA workers

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The newly-constructed Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan in Dhekiajuli was formally inaugurated on Tuesday afternoon in a grand ceremony attended by government officials, local leaders, and more than 100 ASHA workers.

The Bhawan was inaugurated at 4:30 pm by Assam Cabinet Minister and local MLA Ashok Singhal, who praised the dedication and commitment of ASHA workers serving in the area. Addressing the gathering, he described them as the backbone of grassroots healthcare, highlighting their vital role in caring for pregnant women, newborns, and rural families.

As part of the programme, mobile handsets provided by the State Government were distributed to the ASHA workers to strengthen communication and improve service delivery in their respective areas. The initiative is expected to enhance coordination, enable faster reporting, and support emergency response, particularly in remote villages.

The event also witnessed an emotional moment when three retired ASHA workers were honoured for their long years of service. Each of them was presented with a cheque of Rs 2 lakh in recognition of their valuable contribution to community healthcare. The gesture drew appreciation from the gathering.

The inaugural session was conducted by Dhekiajuli’s first Co-District Commissioner, Dyotiva Bora, who delivered the welcome address and extended her gratitude to all dignitaries and participants. She reflected on the growth of the newly-formed co-district and thanked the attendees for their cooperation.

Also Read: Ashok Singhal inaugurates MRI centre at Tinsukia Medical College & Hospital (TMCH)