Dr Hazarika’s book ‘Kishuman Abhigytar Vaigyanik Vyakhya’ unveiled at Reliance Sr Secondary School

GOLAGHAT: A book titled ‘Kishuman Abhigytar Vaigyanik Vyakhya’ written by the Rector of Reliance Sr Secondary School and ex-principal of DR College Golaghat, Dr Tulendra Nath Hazarika, was unveiled on Thursday in the premises of Reliance Sr Secondary School.

In the ceremony, Principal Priyanka Saikia Das welcomed everyone and explained the objectives. Vice-Principal Lakshyojit Dowerah highlighted the work and journey of Dr Hazarika in detail. Dr TN Hazarika narrated his experience about the book and gave his special thanks to Jyotimoni Gogoi for her assistance. The book is a collection of valuable topics of science and day-to-day life which will benefit the generations to come.

Principal Priyanka Saikia Das, VP Lakshyojit Dowerah, ex-principal Hatikhowa High School Ratul Saikia, Debranjan Sarmah, Tapas Borah, Jaya Hazarika, SN Deka, Jyotimoni Gogoi, teachers, and students were present on the occasion. Chairman Dipak Kr Gogoi conveyed his best wishes to Dr Hazarika on the occasion.

