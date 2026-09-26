Dr. Hemanta Dutta Stresses Responsible Drug Reporting at Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan Media Workshop in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Dr. Hemanta Dutta, Deputy Director and Head of Addiction Medicine at the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, spoke as a resource person on the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at "Varta", a district media workshop organised by the Press Information Bureau, Guwahati, at the Sonitpur Journalists' Union Auditorium. Jayanta Kr. Bora, CEO, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, and Sivani Borah, CDPO, Bihaguri ICDS Project, were also present on the dais.

Dr. Dutta explained that substance-use disorders are preventable and treatable health conditions and outlined the Abhiyan's focus on prevention, awareness, early intervention, treatment and rehabilitation, with particular reference to the Northeast. He urged journalists to report responsibly, avoid sensationalism, protect the identity and dignity of those affected, and inform readers about where help is available.

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