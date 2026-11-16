Dr. Ilias Ali Highlights Journalism's Role in Safeguarding Society's Harmony

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Padma Shri awardee Dr. Ilias Ali on Sunday called upon journalists to make truth, verification and responsibility the foundation of journalism while addressing the 2nd foundation day of AIN Live at Sipajhar Sahitya Sabha meeting hall.

Drawing a parallel with medicine, he said that just as a doctor’s first duty is correct diagnosis, a journalist’s first duty is correct verification. No allegation should be accepted as verdict — its truth must be examined, the other side heard, and context understood.

“A wrong news report can damage a person’s honour, disturb a family’s peace, and harm society’s harmony. Conscience and restraint must remain with the pen, camera and microphone,” he said.

Regarding the digital age, Dr. Ali said not every viral message is true. Before publishing, he suggested three questions: Is it true? What is the evidence? Will it benefit the common people?

He also said the media must carry the voice of the common people—broken roads, school problems, drinking water, medical services, flood victims—while protecting their self-respect, especially that of children, patients and victims. Imran Hussain, a senior journalist from Kalaigaon in Udalguri district, received the lifetime achievement award at the function.

Bhargab Kumar Das, president, and Hemanta Kumar Barua working president of Mangaldai Media Circle, artiste Anwesha Priyadarshini, litterateur Prasanna Kumar Nath and Jagannath Deva Goswami also addressed the function. A good number of journalists, guests and local people witnessed the 2nd Foundation Day function, which journalist Kon Ali Hazarika anchored.