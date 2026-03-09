Dr. Mohan Pradhan Unveils 'Seujia Kaziranga' Orchid After 8 Years of Research

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A renowned orchid expert from Sikkim, Dr Mohan Pradhan, has successfully developed a new hybrid species of orchid after eight years of research and systematic efforts. He has named this new orchid ‘Seujia Kaziranga’ or ‘Green Kaziranga.’

The word ‘Seujia’ in Assamese symbolizes lush green nature, while the name ‘Kaziranga’ pays tribute to the world-famous Kaziranga National Park. Because of its dominant green colour and symbolic meaning, it is commonly referred to as the ‘Green Kaziranga Orchid.’

The Office of the Chief Minister of Assam stated on Sunday that the orchid named Green Kaziranga or Seujia Kaziranga will further enrich the rich plant biodiversity of Assam.

Announcing the creation by Dr Mohan Pradhan, the chief minister said through his X (formerly Twitter) handle that it was a proud moment for Assam. He stated that after eight years of dedicated work, the eminent orchid expert from Sikkim had created a beautiful hybrid orchid named ‘Seujia Kaziranga.’

Describing the new hybrid orchid Green Kaziranga as a unique blend of science, identity, and nature conservation, the chief minister’s office remarked that it had added a special distinction to the Kaziranga Orchid Park.

