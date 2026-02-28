CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to inaugurate Government Orchid Garden in KNP on Mar 3

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: For the convenience of both domestic and international tourists visiting Kaziranga National Park, as well as local residents, the state’s Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the state’s first government orchid garden on March 3. The garden has been constructed at Kohora in Kaziranga.

Bokakhat MLA and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, along with the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Commissioner and departmental officials, visited the newly built, modern orchid garden on Thursday to review the preparations.

According to Minister Atul Bora, the chief minister will launch several development schemes in the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency on March 3. On the same day, the newly-constructed Government Orchid Garden, built at an estimated cost of around Rs 17 crore on the banks of the Kohora river in Kaziranga, will be formally opened to tourists and the public. The minister further stated that the orchid garden would be of international standard. Visitors will be able to view various species of orchids and also enjoy local cuisine, traditional handwoven textiles, and cultural programmes at the site.

On the same day, the chief minister will also inaugurate a newly-constructed veterinary hospital for domestic animals at Sapjuri under Kaziranga mouza, a new guest house for the Police Department built at Kohora in Kaziranga, and new buildings of several schools, Minister Atul Bora informed the media.

