Dr. Motilal Nunisa, former Assam Health Director and cultural leader, passes away in Delhi

With profound grief and immense sorrow, I inform you of the passing of my beloved eldest brother, Dr. Motilal Nunisa, former Director of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Assam, who passed away in Delhi today at 11:45 a.m.

He also served the sporting and cultural community in various capacities, including as president and general secretary of Dimasa Sahitya Sabha, vice president of Assam Football Association, and senior vice president of Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA).

His passing is an irreparable loss to our family and to all those lives he touched through his dedicated service.

May his departed soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti.

~ Bishnu Ram Nunisa

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