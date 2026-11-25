A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Dr Mrinalini Nand Giri, popularly known as Monika Bori Doley, recently visited the revered Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, and offered prayers to Lord Shiva.

Following her appointment as Shri Shri 1008 Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara under the Juna Akhara, she visited Kathmandu after her visit to Haridwar to seek the blessings of Lord Pashupatinath. She also offered prayers at several other temples, including the Guhyeshwari Mata Temple. Dr Mrinalini Nand Giri is the first woman from Assam and the Northeast to attain the title of Mahamandaleshwar. The Kinnar Akhara has also appointed her as its in-charge for Assam and the Northeast.