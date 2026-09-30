Dr Mrinalini Nandgiri appointed Maha Mandaleshwar of Northeast India

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AZARA: Renowned spiritual personality and Reiki Grand Master Monika Doley, popularly known as Dr Mrinalini Nandgiri, has been appointed 'Maha Mandaleshwar' of Northeast India. She was formally initiated into the prestigious position by Dr Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, Peethadhishwar of the International Kinnar Akhara, at a ceremony held in Guwahati on August 7.

Dr Nandgiri, who has been engaged in spiritual and humanitarian activities for several years, expressed hope that her new responsibility would help expand spiritual, social, and humanitarian activities across the Northeast. She made the statement after arriving at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati from Mumbai on Sunday.

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