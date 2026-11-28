A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: An enriching evening of literature, reflection, and meaningful conversation unfolded in Dibrugarh as the Prabha Khaitan Foundation organised an engaging session of The Write Circle featuring renowned applied behavioural science expert, author, and international speaker Dr Neena Verma on November 22.

The programme was organised with the support of Oil India Limited and in association with Cygnett Inn, Dibrugarh. Dr Verma, who brings over three decades of experience in resilience, grief, leadership, and psychology, engaged in an insightful conversation with Ehsaas Woman of Dibrugarh, Trishna Deorah.