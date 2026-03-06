North East Conference 2026 in Delhi Deliberates on Region's Culture, Policy and Development

The North East Conference–2026, organised by North East Sanstha, Delhi, concluded successfully at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, drawing together eminent thinkers, policy experts, academics, social leaders, and cultural practitioners for a day-long exchange on the many dimensions of Northeast India.

The conference featured thematic sessions covering the region's cultural heritage, customary traditions, developmental trajectory, policy perspectives, social harmony, and emerging opportunities.

