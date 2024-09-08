Dr. Pankaj Barah of Tezpur University Receives Prestigious Dr. JN Baruah Science Award in Biological Sciences 2024

Tezpur: Dr. Pankaj Barah, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at Tezpur University (TU), has been honoured with the prestigious Dr. JN Baruah Science Award in Biological Sciences for 2024.

The accolade, conferred by the Dr. J.N. Baruah Trust in collaboration with the Assam Science Society’s Jorhat Branch and the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-Northeast Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat, recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of biological sciences.

Dr. J.N. Baruah was a prominent advocate for the advancement of science and technology in the Northeastern region. He served as the Director of the Regional Research Laboratory (RRL) in Jorhat. His academic journey was equally distinguished, with teaching and research positions at Texas A&M University, USA, and esteemed roles at Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh.

The award was conferred on September 2 at CNB. College, Bokahat, during the 30th Dr. J.N. Baruah Memorial Lecture, delivered by noted scientist Professor Jogendra Nath Sharma.

Dr. Pankaj Barah’s research area is Biomedical Sciences, particularly in Genomics and Big Data analysis. Dr. Barah has established a cutting-edge Big Data laboratory focusing on gall bladder cancer—a rare but common disease in Northeast India. His research also investigates the impact of climate change on rice crop diseases.

Congratulating Dr. Barah, Professor Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of TU, said that Dr. Barah’s receiving of the Dr. J.N. Baruah Science Award not only highlights his individual achievements but also underscores the vibrant scientific community at Tezpur University.

