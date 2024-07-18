Dr. Ranjit Kumar Das Honored as Best Homeopathic Gastroenterologist at World Summit in Dubai

Morigaon: A Morigaon-based homoeopathic physician, Dr. Ranjit Kumar Das, has bagged the best homoeopathic gastroentrologist award for providing excellent service to patients through homoeopathic medicine in the state. Burnett Homeopathy Private limited presented the best homoeopathic gastroenterologist award in a well-patronized meeting of the World Homoeopathic Summit-2 held in Burj Al Arab, Dubai, UAE, on Wednesday. A noted homoeopathic physician, Ramjit Kumar Nath, has been treating patients since 1997 with some charitable services, is dedicated to improving community healthcare, and has experience attending international medical doctors’ seminars in various countries around the world.

With the aim of making homoeopathic treatment more effective for all diseases in the world, the World Homoeopathic Summit-2 was organized. The doctors who are practising homoeopathic medicines participated from all 20 countries in the world in Summit 2. The World Homoeopathic Summit-2 was attended by South African cricket coach, Jonty Rhodes, a former cricketer, Sanath Jayasuria and the Member of Parliament of Sri Lanka, president of Homeopathy London, Dr Gary Smith, actor Anupam Kher, and a Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle.

