Passengers Narrowly Escape Major Accident as Kamrup Express Engine Detaches in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: Hundreds of train passengers narrowly escaped a major train accident after the engine of a moving train got detached in Dibrugarh on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred at Chaulkhowa, Dibrugarh, at around 7.30 pm. The engine and coaches of the 15960 Kamrup Express, detached while the train was moving. The engine continued forward, leaving the coaches behind. The Kamrup Express left from Dibrugarh, Banipur railway station, for Howrah.

Meanwhile, railway officials have reached the spot to inquire about the incident. An inquiry has been initiated by the Tinsukia DRM into the incident.

Recently, nine people were killed and at least 40 injured after the Sealdah-bound Kanchenjunga Express from Agartala was hit by a goods train from the rear in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, 11 km from New Jalpaiguri station.

