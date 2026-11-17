A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: An interactive session with internationally acclaimed Assamese scientist Dr Rubul Mout was held in Nagaon today, providing students with a valuable opportunity to interact with one of Assam's distinguished scientific personalities. The programme was jointly organised by Ramanujan Higher Secondary School and Nagaon Initiative, with students and teachers from around 17 schools in the Nagaon district, along with invited guests, participating in the event.

Dr Mout visited Ramanujan Higher Secondary School in the morning. He was visibly delighted to visit the school auditorium named after him and left his signature there. He later attended the main programme at the Nagaon Cultural Project.

The programme began with a welcome address by the school's Vice-Principal, Sangeeta Baruah Bora. In her speech, she highlighted how the school established its association with Dr Rubul Mout through Arindam Borkatakio of ADP College. Subsequently, Principal Dilip Kumar Bora formally felicitated the eminent scientist on behalf of the school. Nagaon Initiative, Nagaon Press Club and several prominent organisations of the town also felicitated him.

Addressing the students, Dr. Mout emphasised the growing importance of science in every sphere of modern life. He observed that Assam must make greater progress in science, research and innovation. He expressed his hope that an increasing number of students from Assam would emerge as internationally recognised scientists in the years to come.