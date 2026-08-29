Upper Assam Floods: Coordinated teamwork saved 249 snakebite patients

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The anti-venom's effectiveness and delivery mechanism in Assam underwent a significant test during the flash flood and post-flood period in Upper Assam from July 19 to August 20 this year, leading to unprecedented success. The coordinated anti-venom mechanism treated as many as 249 snakebite cases and proved its prowess with zero death.

The flash floods in Upper Assam brought numerous challenges, with snakebite cases that had the potential for fatalities being one of the most significant issues. However, preparations, rapid communication, training, proper medical treatment and coordinated teamwork saved the lives of 249 snakebite patients during the flood and post-flood periods. This is not all. The team also rescued over 250 snakes of different species and relocated them from flood-prone areas to safer locations.

From July 20 to August 20, the Sivasagar Civil Hospital had 64 snakebite patients, the Ligiripukhuri Hospital had 25, and the Demow Model Hospital had 160 snakebite patients who underwent treatment. Among the patients, 26 were victims of venomous snake bites, including the king cobra. The SARPA Helpline of the Indian Council of Medical Research played the major role in these cases. The primary objective of this helpline is to provide an immediate preventive response to suspected snakebite patients. "Callers from flood-affected areas were reassured and urged not to panic, followed by preliminary questions about the snake and whether it was venomous or non-venomous. For the venomous bites, plans were set to transport victims to hospital via NDRF or SDRF through the DDMAs at the first sign of symptoms. This timely guidance proved invaluable in flood-hit areas where transport breakdowns and prevalent myths could cause fatal delays," said a SARPA worker.

Dr Surajit Giri, an expert in snakebite treatment in Assam, said, "Administering anti-venom in hospitals cannot alone eliminate snakebite fatalities. To prevent snakebite deaths, it is necessary to implement measures beyond just medical treatment. Public awareness, rapid communication, safe rescue operation and timely access to healthcare play essential roles."

There has been a sharp increase in the number of snakebites in the post-flood period. Data from Demow Model Hospital revealed this critical trend. The number of patients admitted rose from 45 during the corresponding period in 2025 to 116 in 2026. The reason is straightforward: snakes displaced by floodwaters emerged into new areas searching for food and shelter as the water receded. Snakes were forced to seek shelter on higher and safer grounds, often near human settlements. Houses, relief camps, schools and temporary shelters became common refuge points for displaced reptiles, raising the risk of snakebite incidents.

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