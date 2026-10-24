Dr T Ao Trophy: Defending Champions Mon and Zunheboto Storm Into Semis

Defending champions Mon and a resilient Zunheboto squad have officially marched into the semi-finals of the 25th Dr T Ao Trophy Inter-District Football Championship.

The milestone silver jubilee tournament, celebrating the enduring legacy of independent India’s first Olympic football captain, entered its high-stakes knockout phase at the Renpo Lu Sports Complex.

Mon produced a blistering second-half offensive blitz to defeat Longleng 4-2, scoring four quick succession goals within a 20-minute spell. Meanwhile, Zunheboto pulled off a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against heavyweights Kohima to lock in their semi-final berth.

Beyond the field action, structural reforms remain a focal point. Amid tightening administrative changes, the Nagaland Football Association (NFA) enforced strict rules for the event, warning that any teams failing to align with the AIFF's Centralised Registration System would face disqualification.

"Football offers a very narrow performance window," noted Akok Tally, son of the legendary Dr T Ao, highlighting the state's ongoing football journey. "True development means creating sustainable career pathways for players after their peak years."

The final two semi-finalists will be decided tonight as Wokha takes on Peren, followed by Phek battling Tuensang, keeping the state's grandest footballing journey alive.