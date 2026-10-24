Udta Teer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Spy Comedy Registers a Modest ₹4.10 Crore Opening

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's latest theatrical outing, Udta Teer, has recorded a slow start at the domestic box office following its release on Friday, October 23, 2026. The action-espionage comedy failed to draw massive footfalls during early screenings, concluding its opening day with ₹4.10 crore nett in India.

According to early industry trade tracker Sacnilk, the Aakash Kaushik directorial registered a domestic gross collection of ₹4.83 crore across 6,265 shows nationwide.

The film's overall theatre occupancy stood at a modest 15.65% for Hindi 2D screenings. Morning shows recorded a dismal 5.08% turnout, though footfalls improved during late-night screenings, peaking at 25% occupancy.

The narrative features Khurrana as Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani spy who loses his memory in an explosion and inadvertently begins working as a passionate Indian Counter-Terrorism officer.

"The laughter fiesta continues on the big screens, thank you for the love!" shared the backing production banner while highlighting the global gross figures.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film features an ensemble cast including Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, and Gulshan Grover. The trade expects the performance to pick up steam over the weekend relying on strong family-audience word of mouth.